Sir, – Michael Harding piece (Life, November 20th) about death being the slow departure of a boat is both a beautiful image and a true reflection of how some loved ones pass into the next realm.

It describes in measured careful prose what feelings and remembrances arise, sometimes many months after a loved one’s passing. Thank you Michael, keep writing from the heart. – Yours, etc,

KENNETH FINN,

Portarlington, Co Laois.