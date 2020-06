Sir, – May I suggest that instead of the unwieldy title of the Department of Culture, Arts, Media, Tourism, Sport and Gaeltacht, the new entity should simply be designated the Department for Bits and Bobs. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WALSH,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – They should have combined the Departments of Fisheries, Agriculture, Health and Defence, giving us a Minister for Mullets, Pullets, Gullets and Bullets. – Yours, etc,

JOE CARROLL,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.