Dentists need clarity on official advice

Sir, – The advice given by the Department of Health to the public during this crisis has been clear, evidence-based and very reassuring.

The same, however, cannot be said for the advice given to dentists, their valued team members and their patients.

The current advice from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is that dental practices can remain open and there is currently no need for change in practice.

This advice makes no allowance for the fact that the dental surgery is an extremely high-risk environment for spread of Covid-19.

The advice contradicts that given in countries such as China, Italy, Hong Kong, Singapore, the US, Canada and the UK. In these countries, it is advised that all non-urgent dental treatment be postponed for the moment.

As well as protecting patients and dental teams, this advice aids careful management of scarce personal protective equipment and supports the public-health message of not going out unnecessarily.

As far as I am aware, most dental practices in Ireland are now operating on an emergency-only basis, despite the advice given by the Department of Health.

Hopefully by the time you read this, all elective dental treatment will have ceased until further notice. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN F NOLAN,

General Dental Practitioner,

Glasthule,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.