Dental services and special needs

Sir, – We have been notified that routine public dental service to ten of thousands of children and patients with special needs north of the Liffey will be shut until September 2021, at least, in order to recruit just 10 dentists as vaccinators . I have to advocate for my patients and ask is such a huge service cut warranted just to recruit such a tiny number of vaccinators, especially considering that we have over 2,000 pharmacists and hundreds of opticians ready to vaccinate but not yet engaged? –Yours, etc,

Dr CONRAD

O’KEEFFE,

Dublin 7.