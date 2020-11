Sir, – Larry Coyle complains (Letters, November 9th) that, regardless of how one votes, we get Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, or both in government. Yet every citizen of age has one vote in the general election and each elected TD has one vote in the election of a taoiseach. Which of these provisions does Mr Coyle object to? – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Mooncoin,

Co Kilkenny.