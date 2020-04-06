Democracy curriculum

Sir, – We would like to draw the attention of your many readers to a free online curriculum, crisesofdemocracy.home.blog/syllabus, launched this week on the topic of “Crises of Democracy”. The curriculum, which includes videos, podcasts and readings, is the product of an 18-month research project led by Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute and four international partner institutes in Brazil, Croatia, India and the US. The project, funded by the Andrew W Mellon Foundation and the Consortium of Humanities Centres and Institutes (CHCI), brought together 40 humanities scholars and artists from four continents to explore democracy and trauma. What binds citizens around the world is a sense of global responsibility and community. It is vital to understand our world and our place in it. – Yours, etc,

Dr ANGELA BUTLER,

Prof JANE OHLMEYER,

Trinity Long Room Hub,

Trinity College Dublin.