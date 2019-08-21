Deliveroo and the gig economy

Sir, – As one who operates a small cafe in Dublin, I find it a bit rich that venture capitalist- funded multinationals like Deliveroo, with which I compete on a daily basis, wish to avoid the employee costs that I as a very small operator have to pay.

Because Deliveroo claims its staff are self-employed, it avoids paying the minimum hourly wage, employer’s PRSI, bank holiday pay and four weeks of annual holiday pay.

I employ part-time staff, and they too are free to work elsewhere, but in addition to paying their wages, I have an estimated 25 per cent levy on top.

If the big boys wants to operate in Ireland, then they should man up and pay the same costs as the rest of us. – Yours, etc,

CHARLES McLAUGHLIN,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.