Sir, – In your message of thanks (“Message from the Editor”, December 24th) to all concerned in making possible the continued welcome presence in our lives of The Irish Times, I would like to include the man who, in hail, rain or pandemic, at 6am on the dot each day, has put The Irish Times through my letter box. A thank you to Willie and his fellow delivery workers throughout the country. – Yours, etc,

EILEEN LYNCH,

Dublin 7.