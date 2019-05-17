Delay and denial of vote in elections

Sir, – On May 13th I received my polling card for the European elections in Northern Ireland, which contains a note stating that the closing date for postal voting is May 2nd – some 11 days previous. As it happens I require a postal vote on this occasion due to previously arranged travel.

So due to the continuing chaos created by our politicians I, and my wife, find ourselves disenfranchised and as a result, for the first time in 50 years we will be unable to exercise our right to vote.

Is this the democracy that our forefathers fought for? – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MOWBRAY ,

Banbridge, Co Down.