Define a binge

Sir, –Regarding your coverage of the ESRI’s report into alcohol consumption among GAA athletes (“Nine out of 10 GAA players binge drink during off season”, Sport, December 17th). The article offered statistical analysis of the prevalence of “binge drinking” and “potentially hazardous drinking” without mentioning that these terms mean six or more standard drinks on one occasion, or three pints of beer.

Although this metric has been in place for some years and is commonly used across the media, it is unlikely that most of the general public regard three pints as a binge or hazardous. These terms are therefore worth defining when they are used. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DUFFY,

Chairman,

Beoir, The beer consumers’ organisation for Ireland,

Dublin D6W.