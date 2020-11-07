Defending Varadkar

A chara, – Following Leo Varadkar’s advice to Fine Gael colleagues to ”be careful who you think your friends are” (News, November 5th), should that not have read, “Never leak confidential documents to anybody”? – Yours, etc,

BRÍAN Ó SIOCHRÚ,

Gleann Beithe,

Co Chiarraí.

Sir, – Some 10 years ago, the portmanteau “Merkozy” became a very popular blend-word to describe the pivotal pairing of Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy, but would the neologism“Maradkar” ever catch on? – Yours, etc,

PAUL DELANEY,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.