Defending Donald Trump

A chara, – I am one of those who waited two years or more for a break in Maureen Dowd’s relentless criticism of President Donald Trump. In regard to getting her brother to write the piece this week (World News, December 2nd), should it not be her job to see the two sides of the ledger? – Is mise,

GERALD O’CARROLL,

Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Sir, – Maureen Dowd granting her brother Kevin her column (World News, December 2nd) was a welcome development. He would sum up the thoughts of many ordinary Americans like myself, which is not always reflected well in the Irish media. Well done to Maureen and The Irish Times for publishing. – Yours, etc,

AEDAN T O’CONNELL ,

Baltimore, Maryland, US.

Sir, – Your correspondent Maureen Dowd has some neck, as it were, to espouse her brother’s opinion of Donald Trump and more galling is that you allowed her to give her brother Kevin an outlet such as yours to do so. “It has been a crazy year, even by Trump standards”. What standards? And who the **** is Kevin? – Yours, etc,

RICHARD RODGERS,

Malahide,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It was a treat to read Maureen Dowd’s latest column – written by her brother whose views are diametrically opposed to her own.

Could this initiative in relative balance be followed by your other columnists?

If a discordant sibling is not available a cousin, child or parent with divergent views would suffice. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna,

Austria.