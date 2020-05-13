Defence Forces and pay review body

Sir, – It is good to see at last the recognition of the need for an independent pay review body for the Defence Forces (Harry McGee, “Varadkar and Martin promise to honour pay deal in bid to get Labour on board”, News, May 12th).

Now that both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have recognised the need for such an independent body, let us hope that it forms part of a programme for government. For too long the crisis in the Defence Forces in relation to pay and conditions has been ignored. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.