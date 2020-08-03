Decision on climate plan should be lauded

Sir, – I read with interest an article about our Supreme Court quashing the Irish government’s climate plan due to its lack of detail (Home News, August 1st).

I was surprised to see a commentary below it describing the decision in a headline as being a cause for international embarrassment (Colm Keena, August 1st). I would disagree strongly.

The decision reflects an independent judiciary prepared to take on a government and this should always be lauded in a healthy democracy, something we are seeing undermined in countries like the US and Poland and elsewhere currently.

The decision also might now set in motion a move away from governments around the globe paying lip service to climate change and actually enacting policies that are realisable and good for the environment. – Yours, etc,

Dr PATRICK HASSETT,

Model Farm Road, Cork.