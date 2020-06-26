Decent turnips – the root of the problem

Sir, – Brian McKenna (Letters, June 25th) laments not being able to procure a decent turnip in what is supposedly an agricultural country. In line with the vagaries and practices of Irish agriculture, our turnips are a winter vegetable, with main crops only harvested from October. Mr McKenna needs not travel for his turnips but just needs to (like any grower) give it time. Quality seasonal produce has a very specific requirement – the correct season. – Yours, etc,

PAT MULLEN,

Dundalk, Co Louth.