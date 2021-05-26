Decade of commemorations

Sir, – How did Ireland produce people who died so that we could have this country?

We celebrate people during the decade of centenaries as heroes and roll out names as if it gives us some attachment to heroism, patriotism and bravery. Nothing could be further from the truth.

I am not proud that bravery for citizens in Ireland today is the writing of a strongly worded letter or report that will be end up being used to block a window draught in some office. – Yours, etc,

LISA BUTTERLY,

Dundalk,

Co Louth.