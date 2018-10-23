Death of Jamal Khashoggi

Sir, – In light of the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, it behoves the Irish Government and the European Union to consider whether the Saudi Arabian ambassadors and senior diplomatic staff be expelled from the various EU member states for a period of time. Not to expel the Saudi Arabian ambassadors would be turning a blind eye to state-sanctioned assassination. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY LAYNG,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – The notion that American jobs are at risk if the US pulls out of arms procurement deals by Saudi Arabia worth $110 billion dollars, according to Donald Trump, ignores the fact that the arms industry employs relatively few people while reaping gargantuan profits for its shareholders, many of them Republican supporters.

The offshore economy is worth much more than the Saudi petro-dollar. Apple, alone, has some €300 billion stashed out of reach of the US taxman. Would the repatriation of this “outsourced” economy not prove to be a more lucrative, not to say moral, policy for America to adopt? – Yours, etc,

OLIVER SEARS,

Dublin 2.