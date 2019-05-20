Death of a kingdom

Sir, – In Memoriam.

Kingdom. United. June 23rd, 2016.

Unexpectedly, but very publicly to very mixed emotions of confused friends and others, after a short Brexit illness.

Deeply mourned by many surprised Europeans and disappointed Irish relations, and grieving younger British citizens.

“Remains” will repose in State for three months to the strains of Sweet Chariot, pending funeral arrangements.

No flowers please. Charitable donations in lieu to the British treasury.

May she “Leave” in peace.

Pall bearers . . . David, Boris, Jeremy and Nigel. – Yours, etc,

NORMAN KILROY.

Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.