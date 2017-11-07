‘Death cleaning’ and a dearth of geysers

Sir, – Further to “Swedish death cleaning: Put your life in order so loved ones needn’t” (Hilary Fannin Life, November 3rd), after careful research I’ve found that, despite initial scepticism, “death cleaning”, or “döstädning”, actually is somewhat of a trend that is spreading beyond Sweden’s borders.

There are, however, a couple of details in the article that aren’t trends.

First, we do not have fjords in Sweden; that is a privilege of Norway. Neither do we wear lederhosen; those are a German garment.

And finally, geysers. Despite the level of jealousy from our side, we do not have them. Icelanders, however, do. – Yours, etc,

ELSA ANDERLING,

Dublin 8 .