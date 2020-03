Sir, – There are endless references to “Paddy’s Day” over some media channels.

If an abbreviation were needed, it should be referred to as “the 17th”.

Referring to our national holiday as “Paddy’s Day” conveys a certain national laziness (something we are definitely not).

This is not to mention the fact that the abbreviation has given rise to “Paddy’s” utterly mangled counterpart, “Patty”.

Who, pray tell, is “Patty”? – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.