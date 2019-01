Sir, – Further to recent correspondence (January 17th), if people object to “An Irishman’s Diary” and “An Irishwoman’s Diary”, how about calling it “Safe Space”? – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Which is the most objectionable word for your liberally intolerant readers: “Irish”, “man” or “woman”? – Yours, etc,

ALAN MURPHY,

Dublin 14.

Sir, –For Bertie Ahern followers and some Dubs, why not call it “De Diary”? – Yours, etc,

MATTIE LENNON,

Blessington,

Co Wicklow.