Dear Diary

Sir, – Frank McNally suggests taking the “Irishman” out of the title of his illustrious column (An Irishman’s Diary, January 17th).

The saints forfend! Is nothing sacred?

I suggest readers take out a subscription so that it can be immediately cancelled should such a heinous break with tradition occur. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.

Sir, – How about “The People’s Diary”? Gender-neutral, wishy-washy and defiantly dim. Ticks all the boxes. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.