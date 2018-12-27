‘Dear Arnold Schwarzenegger’

A chara, – Frank McNally’s Irishman’s Diary (“An Irishman’s Diary on the magic of An Post at Christmastime”, December 22nd) on miraculous deliveries by An Post put me in mind of a letter that didn’t quite reach its intended destination.

Several years ago while teaching my primary school fourth class how to write a letter, we did a follow-up activity where the children would write to a famous person whom they admired. One boy wrote to Arnold Schwarzenegger and asked me if I knew his address.

I told him to put Hollywood on the envelope and it would find him.

Two weeks later, he brought the letter back to class.

It had been returned from the Co Wicklow village of the same name and marked, “No-one by that name living here”. – Is mise,

JOHN KELLY

Bennekerry,

Co Carlow.