Dealing with drug offenders

Sir, – The shocking statistics concerning drug crime in your paper today (Home News, October 28th) are part of a continuing trend in relation to drugs.

Our friends, neighbours and work colleagues are all using drugs and their disgusting “recreational habit” is feeding into the crime frenzy that is affecting all our communities. I see it every day in my local community. It is appalling and the State and law enforcement agencies cannot cope.

Thirty years ago, drinking and driving was an acceptable norm. It is not any more and it is frowned upon by all right-thinking people.

Drug taking should be treated likewise and those addicted to drugs should be given the care and compassion needed to break from the habit. Those who continue should be dealt with severely.

Enough is enough. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Dublin 22.