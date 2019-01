Sir, – I’m amused at the efforts made by radio and TV journalists to recognise the French origin of the word impasse by pronouncing it as ampasse, umpasse or even ompasse.

Why don’t we all agree that impasse has been used in the English language for 200 years and that it’s now okay to call it impasse? We can remind all those who worry about its French origin that it’s an umperfect world. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.