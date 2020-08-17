Dealing with a pandemic

Sir, – At the end of the “lockdown”, Ireland had reduced the incidence of Covid-19 virus very dramatically. At that time groups of very respected scientists and doctors advocated for a policy of total elimination of the virus. This appeal was largely ignored by Government .

With the subsequent lifting of restrictions, we have seen the infection rates rise alarmingly once again, with the implementation of local lockdowns and more to come, no doubt. Government policy, finally revealed this week, is that we must learn to live with the virus, its spikes and its waves. To help us to keep our anxiety levels up, we are now offered a silly colour-code system similar to weather warnings. Let us be in no doubt. Government has rejected the concept of elimination and has endorsed an acceptance of Covid-19 being endemic in the community. What is the reason for rejecting elimination in favour of endemic? The only reason offered is what has now become a cliché. Ireland is a small open economy. What does this mean? Are New Zealand and South Korea closed economies? Are their economies suffering because of their policy of elimination? I think not. Meanwhile our own economy is on its knees. Business and social life are devastated. The ability of our education system to function adequately is in some doubt, to say the least.

Is the concept of endemic Covid based on our inability or unwillingness to institute a “test before you travel” regime. Not foolproof, perhaps, but better than our current system of “pretend quarantine”, in my opinion.

Would the people of Northern Ireland not see the benefits in co-operating in an all-Ireland campaign to eliminate the virus and leave aside political considerations, just for once?

It seems that the admirable spirit of compliance engendered at the beginning of the pandemic has mutated into unquestioning acceptance by a weary populace. To date, with the benefit of hindsight, we now regret many wrong decisions made in the midst of the crisis. The fact that we did not have a functioning parliament for several months did not help.

What is missing in all of this is proper debate. A beginning might be to put the options to the Irish people and to ask them for their opinions and what they want. This could be by way of an all-Ireland opinion poll. Maybe the peoples North and South hold similar aspirations for elimination of the virus and how this might be achieved. Let’s find out. Then perhaps our politicians would be able to tell us where they stand on the matter and how they could employ their many skills and talents to effect the will of the people. – Yours, etc,

JOHN DEATON,

Dundrum,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – The news that the number of Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes has been rising for five straight weeks is worrying. Outbreaks in private homes have risen from 13 at the start of July to 83 in the first week of August. The timing of this is menacing, considering the impending full return to school in two weeks.

Schools are at their best when there is a spirit of partnership between staff, students and parents. In times like these, this is needed more than ever. Parents have a significant role to play in helping their children manage their expectations of what school will be like and equipping them to assist in the fight against Covid-19 while in school. This should start now. Guidance on the use of face coverings is a practical example of this.

However, wearing face coverings is just one measure. Proper hand-washing, respiratory hygiene and physical distancing must become second nature. A decisive prevention mind-set must be instituted and maintained by all while never losing sight of the goal to minimise the risk of the introduction of infection into the school in the first place.

Older students in particular need to reflect on the choices they make in their lifestyle and part-time jobs, for example, and balance these with their responsibility to protect their health and the health of everyone in their school community.

Tough and intensive preparations for the reopening of our schools are continuing flat out. The continued support and cooperation of everyone is needed and valued.

Schools must remain safe and happy places for everyone. Together we must be resolute and vigilant to keep them that way. – Yours, etc,

JOHN McHUGH,

Deputy Principal,

Loreto Secondary

School,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.