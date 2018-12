Sir, – To keep our winter mornings somewhat brighter while also avoiding the two clock changes, would there be an argument for remaining at GMT all year round? – Yours, etc,

MARY CRILLY,

Dunleer,

Co Louth.

Sir, – Darker winter mornings will mean I will leave my home for work every morning without experiencing the simple pleasure of watching the goldfinches feasting on the peanut feeders in my garden. – Yours, etc,

JAMES FORRISTAL,

Clonakilty,

Cork.