David Crockett and the Brexit frontier

Sir, – The Irish Times edition of October 31st, which contained a number of excellent contributions on world and Irish social issues, had a piece by Freya McClements on the plight of David Crockett, who farms on the Derry/Donegal border.

The description of day-to-day life for those who live on the Border, and their fears about Brexit, was illuminating and valuable. It was extremely good journalism. This article deserves wide circulation. – Yours, etc,

WILLIAM HANNA,

Belfast.