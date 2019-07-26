Data rights and wrongs

Sir, – With regard to implementation of GDPR regulations by various agencies, and the news that visitor books are to be banned from major tourist sites amid data privacy fears, I am reminded of an ancient saying: “Rules are for the guidance of the wise and the blind obedience of the foolish”. – Yours, etc,

DAVID LENIHAN,

Fenit, Co Kerry.

Sir, – Please ask your readers to refrain from photographing my name and address at the bottom of this letter so that we comply with GDPR rules. – Yours, etc,

PHIL REILLY,

Drogheda, Co Louth.