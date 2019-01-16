Data protection – a chilling effect

Sir, – This week I went to buy a new fridge as my fridge “died” at the weekend. I went to Power City in Bray.

Knowing I bought my old fridge there, I asked the man, “Can you see when I bought my last fridge? It might still be under warranty.”

The reply was, “I can’t – data protection laws”. I remonstrated. It’s my fridge, and my details. “I can’t. Data protection,” he said again.

I’ve no idea if my old fridge is still under warranty; but Power City would. Only it cannot tell me.

Has the world gone completely mad? It’s a fridge, my fridge, not State secrets. – Yours, etc,

Dr MARGARET KENNEDY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.