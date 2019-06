Sir, – It is entirely possible for the State Examinations Commission to confirm whether Anthony Lynam (80) is the oldest Leaving Certificate candidate without disclosing the personal data of another individual (Letters, June 14th).

Relying on “data protection reasons” to refuse to do so smacks of “the dog ate my homework”. – Yours, etc,

AOIFE

COLL,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.