Data centres and the environment

Sir, – The people who objected to the destruction of Derrydonnell Woods deserve our thanks, not the public opprobrium to which they have been subjected (“Apple scraps plan for ¤850 million data centre in Athenry”, News, May 10th). Climate change experts make clear that preservation of forests needs to become an essential priority if we are to reverse the effects of global warming. Projected rises in sea level, they tell us, will displace many communities from among the 70 per cent of the world’s population who live on coastal plains. Present estimate suggests there will be 200 million climate refugees by 2050. Maintenance of coastal forests is an urgent priority to reduce the risk of displacement of these communities.

Forests are the cornerstone of the climatic balance on which we all depend yet 13 million hectares of forest disappear worldwide each year. According to Teagasc in 2016, Ireland has the lowest forest cover of all European countries, with a meagre 11 per cent of wooded land. The European average is 40 per cent.

Providing much-needed employment for rural communities needs to be done without the destruction of our natural environment, particularly our forests.

I feel strongly that Coillte’s policy as stated on its website that “our land is suitable and available for national and local infrastructure projects” is misguided and needs to be immediately suspended. Surely Coillte’s concern ought to be the preservation of the little forest cover that remains, and the reinstatement of forests in other areas. – Yours, etc,

MAIRÉAD NÍ CHUIRC,

Sisters of Charity,

Walkinstown,

Dublin 12.