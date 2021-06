Sir, – I notice that data centres (agreed and planned) may require up to 3,800 megawatts of electricity before the end of the decade (News, June 9th).

Imagine my surprise when I looked through the Climate Change Advisory Council Annual Review (2020) and found that in 183 pages of text that the words “data centre” are not mentioned once. – Yours, etc,

EOIN Ó NUALLÁIN,

Delgany,

Co Wicklow.