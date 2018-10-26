Dark evenings and bright mornings

A chara, – With the weekend approaching and the clocks set to go back by one hour, it it perhaps time for some reflection by those advocating an end to the practice.

With the mornings getting darker – and they would get darker still for a few months were we not to put the clocks back – this weekend provides an opportunity for comparison.

Do we want hundreds of thousands of children making their way to school alongside rush-hour traffic in the dark, or in the daylight that the change of the clock brings to winter mornings?

The supposed benefits of sticking with summer time are dubious to say the least and could never justify the safety implications of having the morning school-run in darkness.

Perhaps comparing this morning with next Monday morning might give some people a bit of perspective. – Is mise,

SIMON O’CONNOR,

Crumlin,

Dublin 12.