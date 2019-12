Sir, – Joy, laughter, music, hassle, loneliness, distress. The experience of Christmas varies enormously from year to year and person to person, as most of us are aware, particularly as we get older.

This Christmas, light a candle and say a heartfelt prayer for yourself, a loved one or someone in despair. Suspend disbelief, if needs be. Dare to dream – dare to hope. Be grateful. Be kind. – Yours, etc,

MARY WALSH,

Chapelizod,

Dublin 20.