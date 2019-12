Sir, – If the Taoiseach is “annoyed” regarding Dara Murphy, he and Fine Gael might like to recompense the taxpayers of the State for services not rendered by Mr Murphy while he was engaged on duties in Europe (“Ex-Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy rebuffs calls to take part in inquiry”, News, December 23rd).

The contempt shown to the electorate of Cork North Central is appalling. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.