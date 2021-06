Sir, – I am a gardener. There are dandelions on our lawn, and daisies, fritilleria, primroses, trefoil, and violets. To see goldfinches and bullfinches feeding on dandelion seed heads is wonderful. Much better than a humdrum expanse of green. And no chemicals used! – Yours, etc,

HARRY BOND,

Enniscorthy,

Co Wexford.