Dancing with the Stars is out of step

Sir, – Dancing with the Stars has just become farcical. The couple who consistently got the lowest score from the judges – who appreciate the intricacies of dance routines – are still in the competition at the expense of those who were so much better dancers but were eliminated by the public who are just amusing themselves by keeping the worst pair in. If they win, and they could, it will be an utter travesty and make it impossible to continue the programme next year as a dancing competition. What judges would be willing to participate in such a farce? – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.