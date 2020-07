Sir, – I was greatly taken aback when greeted by the headline on the main slot of The Irish Times website homepage: “Mould has appeared on our guest bedroom wall. What should I do?” (Homes & Property, July 21st).

I’m still trying to sort out which of the three cataclysmic first-world problems is in question here – is it the mould; is it having a guest bedroom; or is it simply not knowing what to do in general? – Yours, etc,

THEO RYAN,

Wicklow Town,

Co Wicklow.