A chara, – I was very moved while reading the article on Dónal a stór in Saturday’s Irish Times Magazine (June 22nd).

What a wonderful ambassador for the Irish language Dónal is, and he is exemplary on how to teach it!

As Kerry Neville stated, “I needed to hear and feel the language first in the way a child learns”. Maith thú a Dhónal! – Is mise,

AIDEEN O’RAHILLY,

Caherconlis,

Co Limerick.