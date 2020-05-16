Dáil committee and Covid-19

Sir, – The Oireachtas has established a Covid-19 committee in the middle of the pandemic. It’s the equivalent of taking firefighters away from fighting fires to discuss the best way to fight fires. Our politicians say it is being set up in the interest of democracy. If they really wanted to serve democracy, they would get on with forming a new Government as a matter of urgency. – Yours, etc,

PAT KENNEDY,

Navan,

Co Meath.

Sir, – The focus should be on getting a government in place first. I doubt very much if the committee is going to reveal anything that is not already in the public domain, nor are they going to show clear paths as to how the immense chasm in the economy will be bridged. Not a bit of it. What we are going to see, though, is politicians blabbering away and basking in their own self-importance. – Yours, etc,

DAVID LYONS,

Dublin 8.