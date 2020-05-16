Cyclists, pedestrians and headphones

Sir, – Over the last few weeks I’ve observed one collision and several near-misses involving cyclists and pedestrians. The cause of each of these mishaps was wearing headphones with the wearer no longer fully aware of their immediate surroundings when changing direction.

Fortunately there were no serious consequences as traffic was very light, but Monday will probably bring a sizeable increase as Covid-19 restrictions on commerce are eased.

No cyclist or pedestrian would voluntarily put on a blindfold before setting off on a journey. Yet many block off that sense of hearing that protects us by sensing dangers our other senses do not detect. Use your common sense and let your ears protect you. – Yours, etc,

DAVID REDDY,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.