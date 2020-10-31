Cyclists as road users

Sir, – William McConnell (October 30th) believes that the modest, but welcome, improvements to cycling infrastructure that are currently being implemented in parts of Dublin mean that it’s time for cyclists to pay “road tax” and insurance.

What he probably doesn’t realise is that as a motorist (presumably), his transport choice is subsidised to the tune of around 50 per cent by general taxation. Research from Denmark on the other hand shows that cycling saves the country money via increased health benefits. So as someone clearly worried about costs to the State, his response to cycle lanes should be “More of these please!” – Yours, etc,

DAVE MATHIESON,

Galway.