Cyclists and horses

Sir, – Some cyclists speed past horses with no consideration of the fact that a horse is an animal. The lack of knowledge about horses by some cyclists is incredible.

I don’t know whether it is a lack of understanding that a horse is an animal and that when they whizz by that they could scare the horse and cause an accident, or a reckless disregard and a belief that cyclists are the most important users of the road.

Time and time again, cyclists fly past horses at speeds that are unacceptable. They seem not to understand hand-signals requesting them to slow down, and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) appears to have no interest in ensuring the safety of horses against negligent cyclists.

Will it take a serious accident for the RSA to educate cyclists about how they should pass horses? – Yours, etc,

SUZANNE FLOOD,

Dublin 13.