Cyclists and friends

Sir, – Poor old Brian Caulfield (“Cyclists need to learn to take criticism to win friends”, Opinion & Analysis, August 15th). He was doing so well until he mentioned that cyclists should wear high-visibility clothing. Surely it is the vehicle that should be illuminated in dark conditions and not the operator. Can you imagine if the same dress-code logic was applied to cars? Perhaps this explains those people I see behind the wheel every morning on the Rock Road in Dublin with a penchant for using the rear-view mirrors in their SUVs to apply make-up.– Yours, etc,

JUDITH GOLDBERGER,

Donnybrook, Dublin 4.