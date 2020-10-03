Cyclists and bells

Sir, – In Japan, cyclists and pedestrians routinely share pavements, without any issues.

There are two cultural differences which enable this mingling. When on pavements, Japanese cyclists are respectful and cautious. They cycle at walking pace. And the Japanese pedestrians are alert and aware of their surroundings.

You can see why this only works in Japan. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN MacCANN,

Trillick,

Co Tyrone.

Sir, – My husband and I were doing a septuagenarian form of hiking on an isolated path in Glenveagh National Park in Co Donegal last Saturday. We heard a musical tinkle behind us. We turned round and saw a mountain biker about to overtake us. As she passed, she said, “I rang the bell so as not to startle you.” We found this very thoughtful. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE MURRAY,

Gortahork,

Co Donegal.

Sir, – I use my lips and give a quick whistle. It seems to work well. I am sometimes fortunate enough to get the odd whistle back and with a nice smile! – Yours, etc,

SEAN FLEMING.

Ballycotton,

Co Cork.