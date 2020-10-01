Cyclists and bells

Sir, – Angela Long (Letters, September 29th) pleads for cyclists to use bells and Mike Moran (Letters, September 30th) tells us that he has been shouted at for using his bell. The bell is a poor substitute for the voice, and many people mistake the use of the bell as aggression. Better to call out “Cyclist behind” or “I’m on your left”, or some such, and all will be well. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN GRIMES,

Skerries,

Co Dublin.

A chara, – Angela Long is right to complain about most cyclists not ringing a bell to inform walkers of their approach. The speedier ones are the least likely to have a bell and the most likely to cause damage. However, as a life-long cyclist who routinely tinkles at pedestrians, it surprises me that so many of them ignore the bell, often because they are wearing earphones. – Is mise,

ROBIN NORTON,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – As a keen cyclist for many years, I learned early on that the only thing that irritates pedestrians more than a cyclist who doesn’t use a bike bell is a cyclist who vigorously ding-a-lings their instrument like a demented campanologist.

Many experienced cyclists have learned that a squeaky wheel or a creaky bike chain is an effective and inoffensive early warning of a bicycles approach. Failing that, the rigorous application of squealing brake-pads is sure to result in a satisfactorily alerted pedestrian. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN LANE,

Dunboyne,

Co Meath.