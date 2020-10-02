Cycling – the signal and the noise

Sir, – Silence, one of the bicycle’s chief virtues, can also be one of its principal hazards. The same was true of trolley-buses in the town where I grew up, and may yet prove to be a drawback of the electric car.

When I was a child, my friends and I went through a stage of fixing a folded cigarette packet where our bicycle spokes would deflect it as they rotated, producing a roaring sound. We were thus able to pretend that we were riding motorbikes. Maybe some enterprising person could come up with a modern (and more permanent) equivalent. – Yours, etc,

PAUL GRIFFIN,

St Helens,

Merseyside.