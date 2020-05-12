Sir, – While everybody is looking forward to the new normal as we unwind from lockdown, could I ask cyclists to refrain from cycling on footpaths. I know it appears to be an easy option but is very dangerous to pedestrians, particularly now when space is so important to everyone.

As more people take to cycling to and from work, and also for exercise, the needs of pedestrians are likely to fall further down the pecking order in this regard.

Can I remind any cyclist who may feel tempted to use the footpath for an easier passage that the clue is in the name. It is a footpath! – Yours, etc,

NUALA DELANEY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.