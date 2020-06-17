Cycling by example?

Sir, – Áinnle O’Neil (June 16th) quite rightly asks what sort of example Eamon Ryan, the leader of the Green Party, set when photographed cycling without a helmet. Given that cycling is to be encouraged in the programme for government the standards of dress and adherence to the rules of the road need to be tightened.

Helmets, and high-vis clothing and lights (particularly at night time) should be compulsory. A Garda representative should deliver a lecture on safe cycling at all secondary schools. Hopefully, these steps will save lives and put an end to the breaking of red traffic lights, and cyclists hurtling along pedestrian pathways. – Yours, etc,

MIKE CORMACK,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.